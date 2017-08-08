FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.05
#Regulatory News
August 8, 2017 / 8:16 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.05

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Cumberland Pharmaceutical reports double digit revenue growth for the fourth consecutive quarter

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.05

* Q2 loss per share $0.32

* Q2 revenue rose 17 percent to $8.7 million

* Cumberland Pharmaceuticals - ‍new co-promotion agreement for Kristalose added; at June 30, had $49.0 million in cash and marketable securities, including approximately $34.6 million in cash and equivalents​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

