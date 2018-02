Jan 31 (Reuters) - Cummins Inc:

* CUMMINS AND JOHNSON MATTHEY EXPAND EFFORTS IN ELECTRIFICATION

* CUMMINS INC - ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF JOHNSON MATTHEY‘S UK AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY SYSTEMS BUSINESS

* CUMMINS - AS PART OF DEAL, CO, JOHNSON MATTHEY TO ALSO COLLABORATE ON DEVELOPMENT OF HIGH ENERGY BATTERY MATERIALS FOR COMMERCIAL HEAVY DUTY APPLICATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: