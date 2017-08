July 11 (Reuters) - Cummins Inc

* Cummins inc. Increases quarterly common stock dividend

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $1.08 per share

* Cummins inc - approved an increase in company's quarterly cash dividend on common stock from $1.025 per share to $1.08 per share