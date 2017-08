BRIEF-Cummins intends to provide fully electrified power train - Conf call

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Cummins Inc

* Cummins expects 2017 engine revenue to rise 10-12 percent versus an increase of 2-6 percent, previously; sees ebit margins of 10.50-11.50 percent of sales versus 10.25-11.25 percent previously

* Cummins expects 2017 distribution revenue to rise 9-11 percent versus an increase of 4-8 percent, previously; sees ebit margins of 5.75-6.25 percent of sales versus 6.00-6.75 percent, previously

* Cummins expects 2017 components revenue to rise 13-15 percent versus an increase of 6-10 percent, previously; sees ebit margins of 13.00-13.50 percent of sales versus 12.50-13.50 percent, previously

* Cummins expects 2017 power systems revenue to rise 8-10 percent versus an increase of 1-5 percent, previously; sees ebit margins of 7.00-8.00 percent of sales, unchanged from previous forecast

* Cummins says some segments in the market that it serves will find electrified power trains to be advantageous in the next 5 or 10 years

* Cummins says it intends to provide a fully electrified power train, as well as hybrid or range-extended power trains in the next few years

* Cummins says it also intends to electrify some of the auxiliaries on its diesel engines and natural gas engines Further company coverage: