Nov 21 (Reuters) - Cumulus Media Inc

* Cumulus Media Inc says ‍on Nov 20 co received notification from nasdaq - SEC Filing

* Cumulus - notification says due to noncompliance with nasdaq listing rules Nasdaq to delist co’s class a common stock from nasdaq capital market​

* Cumulus - Nasdaq delisting to suspend trading in co's class a common stock effective at open of business on Nov 22​ Source text: (bit.ly/2Amq9Un) Further company coverage: