Oct 23 (Reuters) - CURETIS NV:

* CURETIS INITIATES U.S. FDA STUDY FOR UNYVERO INVASIVE JOINT INFECTIONS CARTRIDGE

* ‍PROSPECTIVE CLINICAL TRIAL EXPECTED TO START IN 2018​

* ‍CARTRIDGE WILL BE NEWLY DEVELOPED U.S. VERSION BASED ON UNYVERO ITI CARTRIDGE

* ‍UNYVERO IJI CARTRIDGE IS SECOND UNYVERO APPLICATION TO UNDERGO A U.S. FDA STUDY​

* ‍CLEARANCE DECISION BY FDA FOR UNYVERO LRT INFECTIONS APPLICATION EXPECTED BY END OF 2017​

* ‍FIRST PATIENT SAMPLES WERE COLLECTED IN EARLY OCTOBER​