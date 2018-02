Feb 19 (Reuters) - Curro Holdings Ltd:

* FY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED BY 17% FROM 41.8 CENTS TO 49.0 CENTS​

* ‍NO OTHER DIVIDENDS HAVE BEEN DECLARED FOR YEAR UNDER REVIEW​