BRIEF-Curro Holdings says Stadio buys AFDA

June 8 (Reuters) - Curro Holdings Limited:
* Stadio, has acquired 100 pct of issued share capital of The South African School Of Motion Picture Medium And Live Performance Proprietary Limited (AFDA)
* Curro holdings ltd - curro re-affirms its intention to unbundle and list stadio separately during course of this year
* Acquisition is subject to fulfilment of certain conditions precedent, including approval of competition tribunal