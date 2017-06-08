FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Curro Holdings says Stadio buys AFDA
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 8, 2017 / 5:18 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Curro Holdings says Stadio buys AFDA

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Curro Holdings Limited:

* Stadio, has acquired 100 pct of issued share capital of The South African School Of Motion Picture Medium And Live Performance Proprietary Limited (AFDA)

* Curro holdings ltd - ‍curro re-affirms its intention to unbundle and list stadio separately during course of this year​

* Acquisition is subject to fulfilment of certain conditions precedent, including approval of competition tribunal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.