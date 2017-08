June 13 (Reuters) - DATA RESPONS ASA:

* CUSTOM HOLDING AS CONTEMPLATES SALE OF UP TO 16,087,279 SHARES IN DATA RESPONS ASA

* AS OF JUNE 13, 2017, REITEN & CO OWNS 16,087,279 SHARES IN DATA RESPONS, REPRESENTING 32.39% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS IN DATA RESPONS

* CUSTOM HOLDING AS IS AN ENTITY ULTIMATELY CONTROLLED BY REITEN & CO CAPITAL PARTNERS VII L.P Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)