14 days ago
BRIEF-Customers Bancorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62
July 26, 2017 / 8:59 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Customers Bancorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Customers Bancorp Inc

* Customers Bancorp reports net income for second quarter 2017 and first six months of 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.78 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.62

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Customers Bancorp Inc - net interest margin increased 0.05% in Q2 2017 to 2.78% from Q1 2017

* Customers Bancorp- Q2 2017 provision for loan losses from continuing operations totaled $0.5 million compared to provision expense of $0.8 million in Q2 2016

* Customers Bancorp Inc - Q2 2017 net interest income from continuing operations of $68.6 million increased $5.5 million, or 8.6%, from comparable quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

