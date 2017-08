July 27 (Reuters) - Cvc Capital Partners Ltd:

* SAYS CVC FUND V HAS AGREED THE SALE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN ISTA

* SELLS STAKE IN ISTA TO CHEUNG KONG PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED

* CHEUNG KONG PROPERTY (CKP) ENTERED INTO JOINT VENTURE FORMATION AGREEMENT WITH CK INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS (CKI), PURSUANT TO WHICH THE CVC WILL BECOME JOINT VENTURE OF CKP AND CKI Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)