Nov 1 (Reuters) - CVR Energy Inc

* CVR Energy Inc - ‍Jack Lipinski, chief executive officer and president, will retire on Dec. 31, 2017​

* CVR Energy Inc - ‍Lipinski will be succeeded by David Lamp​

* CVR Energy Inc - ‍Lamp will assume role of co-CEO effective Dec. 1, 2017 and effective Jan. 1, 2018, Lamp will assume role of CEO​