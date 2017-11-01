FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CVR Refining and Plains All American announce joint venture
Sections
Featured
Privacy concerns loom over iPhone X
Apple
Privacy concerns loom over iPhone X
Suspect's New Jersey city a haven for Muslim immigrants
New York Attack
Suspect's New Jersey city a haven for Muslim immigrants
Body broker involved in 2014 murder: police
Special Report
Editor's Picks
Body broker involved in 2014 murder: police
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 1, 2017 / 12:53 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-CVR Refining and Plains All American announce joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Plains All American Pipeline Lp

* CVR Refining and Plains All American Pipeline announce the acquisition of certain Plains’ Pipeline assets by CVR and formation of Midway Pipeline, LLC joint venture

* CVR Refining - ‍CVR refining and Plains All American Pipeline announced formation of a 50/50 joint venture, Midway Pipeline​

* CVR Refining LP - ‍Midway Pipeline acquired approximately 100-mile, 16-inch Cushing to Broome pipeline system from Plains​

* CVR Refining LP -‍in separate deal, CVR Refining, Plains announced CVR Refining agreed to acquire Cushing to Ellis crude oil pipeline system from Plains​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.