FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CVR Refining LP says co, Coffeyville Finance, CVR Refining LLC among others entered amendment no. 1 to amended and restated ABL credit agreement​
Sections
Featured
Party set to sack Mugabe, Zimbabweans celebrate
WORLD
Party set to sack Mugabe, Zimbabweans celebrate
Arsenal overpower Spurs in north London derby
SPORTS
Arsenal overpower Spurs in north London derby
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 17, 2017 / 9:51 PM / in a day

BRIEF-CVR Refining LP says co, Coffeyville Finance, CVR Refining LLC among others entered amendment no. 1 to amended and restated ABL credit agreement​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - CVR Refining Lp

* CVR Refining LP-‍on Nov 14, co,Coffeyville Finance, CVR Refining LLC among others entered amendment no. 1 to amended and restated ABL credit agreement​

* CVR Refining LP - amendment amends certain provisions of amended and restated abl credit agreement, dated december 20, 2012- SEC Filing‍​

* CVR Refining LP-amended & restated ABL credit facility is senior secured asset based revolving credit facility in principal amount of up to $400 million

* CVR Refining LP - ‍amended and restated ABL credit facility includes incremental facility, which permits an increase in borrowings of up to $200.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.