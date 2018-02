Feb 16 (Reuters) - CVS GROUP PLC:

* ‍PLACING UPDATE​

* ‍HAS RAISED APPROXIMATELY £60 MILLION (BEFORE EXPENSES) BY WAY OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD​

* ‍COMPANY WILL ISSUE 5,581,395 NEW ORDINARY SHARES AT A PRICE OF 1075 PENCE EACH

* ‍PLACING WAS HEAVILY OVERSUBSCRIBED AND HAS RECEIVED STRONG SUPPORT FROM BOTH EXISTING AND NEW INVESTORS​