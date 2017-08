July 31 (Reuters) - CVS Group Plc

* REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR RECENTLY ENDED FINANCIAL YEAR ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* GROUP REVENUE FOR YEAR SHOWED TOTAL LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH OF 6.3%

* "ANTICIPATES FURTHER LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH IN LINE WITH NORMAL LEVELS"

* IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS MADE DURING YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2017 WILL ADD SIGNIFICANTLY TO PROFITABILITY OF GROUP