Sept 29 (Reuters) - CVS Group Plc:

* FY REVENUE ROSE 24.6 PERCENT TO 271.8 MILLION STG

* FINAL DIVIDEND 4.5 PENCEPER SHARE

* CVS GROUP PLC - FY PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 14.5 MILLION STG VERSUS 9.1 MILLION STG

* CVS GROUP PLC - GROUP‘S EXPOSURE TO POTENTIAL IMPACTS OF BREXIT APPEARS TO BE LIMITED. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)