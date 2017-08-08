FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
BRIEF-CVS Health received civil investigative demand from Attorney General of Minnesota
August 8, 2017

BRIEF-CVS Health received civil investigative demand from Attorney General of Minnesota

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Cvs Health Corp

* CVS Health Corp - in July 2017, co received a civil investigative demand from the attorney general of Minnesota - sec filing

* CVS Health - civil investigative demand sought documents and information regarding pricing and rebates for insulin and epinephrine products

* Cvs Health - documents and information sought in connection with pending investigation into unfair and deceptive acts or practices regarding insulin and epinephrine pricing

* Cvs health - in may 2017, co was issued civil investigative demand concerning possible false claims submitted to medicare

* Cvs health - possible false claims submitted to medicare in connection with reimbursements for prescription drugs under medicare part d program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

