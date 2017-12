Dec 5 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc:

* CVS HEALTH - AETNA WOULD BE REQUIRED TO PAY TO CVS HEALTH TERMINATION FEE OF $2.1 BILLION IF MERGER IS TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES

* CVS HEALTH CORP SAYS CO WOULD BE REQUIRED TO PAY TO AETNA A TERMINATION FEE OF $2.1 BILLION IF THE MERGER AGREEMENT IS TERMINATED - SEC FILING