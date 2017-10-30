BRIEF-CWB Financial Group to acquire equipment finance, leasing assets of ECN Commercial and Vendor Finance Canada

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Canadian Western Bank:
* CWB Financial Group to acquire equipment finance and leasing assets of ECN Commercial and Vendor Finance Canada
* Canadian Western Bank - expects transaction to be immediately accretive to earnings per common share and return on common shareholders’ equity
* Canadian Western Bank - management expects to fund portfolio primarily through its securitization facilities
* Canadian Western - entered into definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire for cash Canadian commercial and vendor finance assets of ECN Capital Corp
* Canadian Western Bank - expects acquired portfolio to contribute approximately $0.10 of adjusted cash earnings per common share in fiscal 2018 & 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: