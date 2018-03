Feb 28 (Reuters) - CWC Energy Services Corp:

* CWC ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECORD 2017 SERVICE RIG OPERATING HOURS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 78 PERCENT TO C$37.4 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍​EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02

* QTRLY ‍​UTILIZATION RATE OF 56% VERSUS 31%