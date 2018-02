Feb 16 (Reuters) - Cybaero Ab:

* COMMENTS REGARDING FINANCIAL SITUATION IN CYBAERO AB

* ‍IS CURRENTLY EXAMINING HOW LONG EXISTING LIQUIDITY IS SUFFICIENT TO RUN COMPANY​

* ‍IS CURRENTLY DISCUSSING WITH OTHER FINANCIERS ABOUT OPPORTUNITY TO SOLVE EMERGING SITUATIO​

* ‍IF DISCUSSIONS ARE NOT SUCCESSFUL A BANKRUPTCY COULD NOT BE RULED OUT.​