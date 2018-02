Feb 2 (Reuters) - CyberAgent Inc

* Says it sets the conversion price at 6,460 yen per share for the 2023 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants

* Says it sets the conversion price at 6,270 yen per share for the 2025 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants

* The previous plan was disclosed on Feb. 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/bW7g6D

