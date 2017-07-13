BRIEF-Cyberark announces preliminary Q2 revenue $57 million

July 13 (Reuters) - Cyberark Software Ltd:

* Cyberark announces preliminary second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $57 million versus I/B/E/S view $61.9 million

* Currently expects to report Q2 2017 preliminary GAAP operating income in range of $700,000 and $1.1 million

* Cyberark Software Ltd sees Q2 non-GAAP operating income in range of $8.5 million and $8.9 million

* Cyberark Software Ltd - "‍disappointed that our results for q2 will be below guidance we provided in may"​