Oct 2 (Reuters) - Cyberoptics Corp:

* Cyberoptics revises third quarter revenue guidance and provides initial fourth quarter forecast

* Says for Q3 ending Sept 30, expects operating loss on revenue of $11.6 million to $11.8 million

* Says sees Q4 2017 revenue $11.5 million to $13 million

* Says ‍balance of pending orders has been excluded from Q4 outlook due to "uncertainty regarding timing of order receipt"​