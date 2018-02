Feb 27 (Reuters) - CyberX:

* CYBERX SAYS HAS CLOSED $18 MILLION IN SERIES B FUNDING; THE ROUND WAS LED BY NORWEST VENTURE PARTNERS AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: