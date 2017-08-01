BRIEF-CYBG says on track to deliver guidance for FY2017

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Cybg Plc

* Trading in three months to 30 june 2017 has been in line with its expectations

* Solid mortgage growth of 5.8% (annualised) for nine months to 30 june

* Nim increased to 2.29% (annualised) in nine months to 30 june

* Management now expect underlying operating costs for full year to be below £680 million

* Cybg plc - remain on track to deliver guidance for fy2017

* Cet1 ratio of 12.4% at 30 june compared to 12.5% at 31 march

* Cybg plc - continue to target a modest inaugural dividend with respect to fy17

* Unsecured personal lending balances grew 3.1% (annualised) in nine months to june to £1.2 billion

* Unsecured personal lending balances grew 3.1% (annualised) in nine months to june to £1.2 billion

* Continue to target a modest inaugural dividend with respect to fy17