FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-CYBG says on track to deliver guidance for FY2017
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 1, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-CYBG says on track to deliver guidance for FY2017

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Cybg Plc

* Trading in three months to 30 june 2017 has been in line with its expectations

* Solid mortgage growth of 5.8% (annualised) for nine months to 30 june

* Nim increased to 2.29% (annualised) in nine months to 30 june

* Management now expect underlying operating costs for full year to be below £680 million

* Cybg plc - remain on track to deliver guidance for fy2017

* Cet1 ratio of 12.4% at 30 june compared to 12.5% at 31 march

* Cybg plc - now expect underlying operating expenses for fy17 to be below £680 million

* Cybg plc - continue to target a modest inaugural dividend with respect to fy17

* Unsecured personal lending balances grew 3.1% (annualised) in nine months to june to £1.2 billion

* Continue to target a modest inaugural dividend with respect to fy17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.