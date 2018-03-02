BRIEF-Cyfrowy Polsat agrees new terms of $3.7 bln financing

March 2 (Reuters) - Cyfrowy Polsat:

* Polish media and telecoms group Cyfrowy Polsat says it has agreed new terms of financing of its debt

* Final repayment date of credit worth up to 12.5 billion zlotys ($3.67 billion) granted to Cyfrowy Polsat extended by 2 years until Sept. 30, 2022

* Cyfrowy is due to pay back 1.018 billion zlotys each ear in the years 2019-2021 and 6.627 billion in 2022

* Cyfrowy reiterates its main target in debt management will be to permanently lower the debt-to-EBITDA ratio (earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation) to below 1.75

* Cyfrowy says its debt has already fallen from 14.3 billion zlotys in the second quarter of 2014 to 11.4 billion in the third quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.4072 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)