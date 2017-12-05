FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cyfrowy Polsat offers to buy 119.3 mln Netia shares at PLN 5.77/each
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 5, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 2 days ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Netia S.A.

* Poland’s telecoms and media group Cyfrowy Polsat announces on Tuesday a tender offer to buy 119,349,971 shares in telecoms firm Netia at 5.77 zlotys for each share of Netia

* The tender offer announcement comes after Cyfrowy Polsat said on Monday that two key Netia shareholders - Mennica Polska and fund FIP 11 - agreed to sell their stakes in Netia representing nearly 33 percent of votes

* Netia shares rise by 22.6 percent on Tuesday, Cyfrowy Polsat shares up by 4.21 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)

