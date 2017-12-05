FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cyfrowy Polsat says does not exclude further increasing stake in Netia - CFO
December 5, 2017 / 1:21 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Cyfrowy Polsat says does not exclude further increasing stake in Netia - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Cyfrowy Polsat:

* Polish telecoms and media group Cyfrowy Polsat does not exclude increasing its stake in telecoms firm Netia above a currently targeted level of about 66 percent of shares, Cyfrowy’s Chief Financial Officer Katarzyna Ostap-Tomann says

* Cyfrowy Polsat has announced earlier on Tuesday a tender offer to buy 119,349,971 shares in Netia at 5.77 zlotys for each share of Netia

* Cyfrowy said on Monday that two key Netia shareholders - Mennica Polska and fund FIP 11 - agreed to sell their stakes in Netia representing nearly 33 percent of votes to Cyfrowy Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
