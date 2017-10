Aug 14 (Reuters) - Cypress Energy Partners Lp

* Cypress Energy Partners L.P. announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $74.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $68.7 million

* Cypress Energy Partners LP qtrly earnings per share per limited unit $0.12

* Cypress Energy Partners LP says backlog rose over 33.5 pct in Q2