BRIEF-Cyrusone Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire Zenium Data Centers

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Cyrusone Inc:

* CYRUSONE ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ZENIUM DATA CENTERS

* CYRUSONE INC- DEAL FOR IS $442 MILLION

* CYRUSONE - CO HAS OPTION TO ASSUME ABOUT $65 MILLION DEBT OUTSTANDING UNDER 2 EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES WITH TOTAL CAPACITY OF ABOUT $185 MILLION

* CYRUSONE SAYS WILL ALSO REIMBURSE ZENIUM FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN SIGNING AND CLOSING OF ACQUISITION AGREEMENT

* CYRUSONE INC - ON A STANDALONE BASIS, CO EXPECTS 2018 TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 17-20% & ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH OF 19-22%

* CYRUSONE INC - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE TO NORMALIZED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE IN FIRST TWELVE MONTHS FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSING

* CYRUSONE - EXECUTION OF DEFINITIVE DEAL WITH QUANTUM, PRIVATE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGED BY SOROS FUND,CERTAIN OTHER SELLERS, TO BUY ZENIUM DATA CENTERS

* CYRUSONE - IF CO ASSUMES DEBT, BALANCE OF PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH CAPACITY UNDER $1.1 BILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* CYRUSONE - IF CO DOES NOT ASSUME DEBT, FULL PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH CAPACITY UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* CYRUSONE INC - FORECASTS ZENIUM TO PRODUCE 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $17-19 MILLION AND 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $32-34 MILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $795.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CYRUSONE - DEAL EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE IN SECOND 12 MONTHS, MEANINGFULLY ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER FOR NORMALIZED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: