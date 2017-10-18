FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CyrusOne announces formation of partnership with GDS Holdings
#Financials
October 18, 2017 / 12:54 PM / in 4 days

BRIEF-CyrusOne announces formation of partnership with GDS Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - CyrusOne Inc :

* Announced formation of new strategic partnership with execution of commercial agreement with GDS Holdings Ltd​

* Says to purchase newly issued unregistered ordinary shares equivalent to 8.0 million ADS at price equivalent to $12.45/ADS​

* Says GDS intends to use proceeds from sale of unregistered shares to CyrusOne to fund development projects across key markets

* Says co’s president and chief executive officer Gary Wojtaszek will join GDS board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [CONE.O GDS.O]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
