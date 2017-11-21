BRIEF-Cytokinetics Inc announces negative results from VITALITY-ALS

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Cytokinetics Inc
* Cytokinetics announces negative results from VITALITY-ALS
* Phase 3 clinical trial of Tirasemtiv in patients with ALS did not meet primary or secondary endpoints
* No new safety or tolerability findings related to Tirasemtiv were identified in VITALITY-ALS
* Believe that limitations of Tirasemtiv may be addressed with co’s next-generation fast skeletal muscle activator, CK-2127107
* Have decided to suspend development of Tirasemtiv
* Believe CK-2127107 will be better tolerated, potentially more effective than Tirasemtiv for ALS & look forward to phase 2 results in 2018