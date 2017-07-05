FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cytokinetics reports baseline data from first cohort of phase 2 clinical trial of ck-2127107 in patients with SMA
July 5, 2017 / 11:41 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Cytokinetics reports baseline data from first cohort of phase 2 clinical trial of ck-2127107 in patients with SMA

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Cytokinetics Inc:

* Cytokinetics announces baseline data from first cohort of phase 2 clinical trial of ck-2127107 in patients with sma

* Cytokinetics -screen failures in cohort 1 primarily due to hfmse score that was either too high in ambulatory patients or too low in non-ambulatory patients

* Cytokinetics - there were no statistically significant differences otherwise in baseline demographics of enrolled patients compared to screen failures

* Cytokinetics - screen failures in cohort 1 primarily due to hfmse score that was either too high in ambulatory patients or too low in non-ambulatory patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

