5 days ago
BRIEF-Cytomx Therapeutics Q2 loss per share $ 0.69​
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
August 7, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Cytomx Therapeutics Q2 loss per share $ 0.69​

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Cytomx Therapeutics Inc

* Cytomx announces second quarter 2017 financial results and mid-year update webcast conference call

* Q2 revenue $8.8 million versus $3.1 million

* Q2 revenue view $6.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cytomx Therapeutics Inc - ‍as of June 30, 2017, Cytomx had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $335.9 million​

* Cytomx Therapeutics- ‍based upon current operating plan, company expects its existing capital resources will be sufficient to fund operations into 2020​

* Cytomx Therapeutics Inc - ‍remain on track to disclose data from initial probody clinical trials in 2018​

* Cytomx Therapeutics Inc qtrly ‍net loss per share, basic and diluted $ 0.69​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

