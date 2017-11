Nov 28 (Reuters) - Cytomx Therapeutics Inc:

* CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FDA ACCEPTANCE OF INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CTLA-4 PROBODY THERAPEUTIC

* CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍IND ACCEPTANCE RESULTS IN A $10 MILLION MILESTONE PAYMENT TO CYTOMX​

* CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB HAS RECEIVED ACCEPTANCE OF IND FROM U.S. FDA FOR A CTLA-4-DIRECTED PROBODY THERAPEUTIC​