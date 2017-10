Sept 21 (Reuters) - Cytori Therapeutics Inc

* Cytori Therapeutics- On September 20, 2017, co entered into an amendment to its existing loan and security agreement, dated May 29, 2015 - SEC filing

* Cytori Therapeutics Inc- Pursuant to amendment Oxford And Lenders agreed to reduce minimum liquidity covenant level from $5 million to $1.5 million Source text: [bit.ly/2hlqZF2] Further company coverage: