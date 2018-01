Jan 29 (Reuters) - Cytori Therapeutics Inc:

* CYTORI THERAPEUTICS - ON JAN 25, AS PART OF ONGOING RESTRUCTURING DAVID M. RICKEY AND GAIL K. NAUGHTON, SUBMITTED RESIGNATIONS AS MEMBERS OF BOARD

* CYTORI THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECREASED ITS SIZE FROM SEVEN TO FIVE MEMBERS - SEC FILING

* CYTORI THERAPEUTICS INC - RICHARD J. HAWKINS WAS APPOINTED TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN TO SUCCEED RICKEY Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rO8iST) Further company coverage: