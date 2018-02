Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cytosorbents:

* CYTOSORBENTS EXPANDS ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH BIOCON TO LAUNCH CYTOSORB® IN MALAYSIA

* CYTOSORBENTS CORP - ‍BIOCON HAS EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO DISTRIBUTE CYTOSORB IN MALAYSIA, WHERE CYTOSORB IS ALREADY REGISTERED​

* CYTOSORBENTS CORP - ‍FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: