Jan 8 (Reuters) - Cytosorbents Corp:

* CYTOSORBENTS PRE-ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND ISSUES STOCKHOLDER LETTER

* SEES Q4 2017 REVENUE ABOUT $4.6 MILLION

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE $15 MILLION

* - WITH NEW TAX LAW, AND WITH SUBSTANTIAL FEDERAL NET OPERATING LOSSES "WE WILL NOT PAY FEDERAL INCOME TAX FOR A LONG TIME"