Nov 30 (Reuters) - CYTOTOOLS AG:

* ‍SUBMISSION OF EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIALS FOR WOUND HEALING ACTIVE SUBSTANCE DERMAPRO(R) IMMINENT​

* ‍NEW AMERICAN INVESTOR, YORKVILLE ADVISORS GLOBAL, LP, PROVIDES A LONG-TERM FINANCING COMMITMENT​

* EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIALS FOR WOUND HEALING SUBSTANCE DERMAPRO WILL START IN COMING WEEKS​