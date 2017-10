Oct 2 (Reuters) - CytRx Corp

* CytRx Corp provides business update and highlights future plans

* CytRx Corp - hopes to nominate next Linker Activated Drug Release discovery platform candidate for clinical development by end of 2017

* CytRx Corp - CytRx ended Q2 of 2017 with $55 million in cash

* CytRx Corp - restructured and paid down $10 million of its existing debt during Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: