BRIEF-Cytrx reports strategic realignment of clinical development team

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Cytrx Corp:
* Cytrx announces strategic realignment of clinical development team
* Cytrx - announced strategic realignment of drug development efforts for advancing new drug candidates based on ladr technology platform
* Cytrx Corp - co’s drug development, manufacturing and regulatory activities will be led by Hurley Consulting Associates
* Cytrx Corp - is poised to file INDS with FDA for one or more new ladr drug conjugates in 2018