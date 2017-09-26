FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Czech Philip Morris reports jump in H1 profit
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 26, 2017 / 6:23 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Czech Philip Morris reports jump in H1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Philip Morris Cr As

* Czech tobacco group Philip Morris CR says H1 consolidated revenues czk 5.8 billion and net income czk 1.6 billion, up 7 percent and 24.7 percent respectively

* says total cigarette market increased by 1.3% and 4.2% in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, respectively

* says cigarette market share remained flat (at 45.8%) in the Czech Republic, and decreased by 0.7 share points (to 56.7%) in Slovakia

* ”Our consolidated revenues were helped by favourable pricing in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, reflecting the impact of price increases, and also by a total cigarette market increase in both countries, driven by solid economic environment,“ said Chairman Árpád Könye Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jason Hovet)

