BRIEF-Czech Philip Morris reports jump in H1 profit

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Philip Morris Cr As

* Czech tobacco group Philip Morris CR says H1 consolidated revenues czk 5.8 billion and net income czk 1.6 billion, up 7 percent and 24.7 percent respectively

* says total cigarette market increased by 1.3% and 4.2% in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, respectively

* says cigarette market share remained flat (at 45.8%) in the Czech Republic, and decreased by 0.7 share points (to 56.7%) in Slovakia

* ”Our consolidated revenues were helped by favourable pricing in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, reflecting the impact of price increases, and also by a total cigarette market increase in both countries, driven by solid economic environment,“ said Chairman Árpád Könye Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jason Hovet)