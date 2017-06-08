BRIEF-Czech soft drink maker Kofola founders raising stake to 68 percent

June 8 (Reuters) - Kofola Ceskoslovensko As

* says founders increase shareholding to 68 percent

* says newly established company AETOS, owned by the Samaras family and other founders, would become the majority owner of the Kofola Group with 68 percent of shares by the end of July 2017

* says to launch tender for up to 5 percent at offer price CZK 440

* says intends to implement a new dividend policy with the aim of distributing at least 60 percent of its consolidated net profit until 2020

* says majority shareholders agreed to cooperate towards a potential placement or offering of remaining shareholder CED Group’s shares in Kofola and 3 percent of Kofola shares held by new majority owner AETOS

* says subject to market conditions the parties might implement such transaction during 2018

* Samaras family group KSM Investment currently holds 50.78 percent; CED Group owns 37.28 percent Further company coverage: