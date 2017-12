Dec 18 (Reuters) - D Carnegie & Co Ab:

* D. CARNEGIE & CO AB ACQUIRES 749 APARTMENTS IN VÄSTERÅS

* TO BUY FOUR PROPERTIES FROM BOSTADS AB MIMER FOR SEK 765M (BEFORE DEDUCTION FOR DEFERRED TAX AMOUNTING TO SEK 31M)​

* ‍TRANSACTION IS A SHARE DEAL WITH CLOSING SCHEDULED IN FIRST HALF OF 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)