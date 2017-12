Dec 22 (Reuters) - Dahe Media Co Ltd:

* CO & NANJING DAHE DECORATION ENTERS NEW ENGINEERING AGREEMENT; NANJING DAHE DECORATION TO ENGAGE GROUP TO CARRY OUT ENGINEERING PROJECTS

* TO PROVIDE GUARANTEE FOR LOANS GRANTED TO DAHE INVESTMENT FOR REVOLVING AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING RMB 80 MILLION FOR EACH OF THREE FINANCIAL YEARS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: