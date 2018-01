Jan 10 (Reuters) - Daido Metal Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up a 99.9 percent stake owned subsidiary, named as DM Casting Technolog (Thailand) Co Ld, with registered capital of 200 million baht, in January

* New unit will be mainly engaged in manufacture of aluminum die-cast products

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Bjw58i

