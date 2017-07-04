BRIEF-Daidoh says merger between units and to offer early-retirement program

July 4 (Reuters) - Daidoh Ltd
* Says Dynacity will merge with NEWYORKER LTD and DAIDOH INTERNATIONAL LTD, effective Jan. 1, 2018
* Says NEWYORKER LTD and DAIDOH INTERNATIONAL LTD will be dissolved after the transaction
* Says it will offer an early-retirement program to employees of domestic corporation, who are above 50 years old as of Sept. 30
* Offering period from Aug. 21 to Sept. 1
* The company expects 30 employees to take the offer
* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on Sept. 30
* The company will provide special retirement payment
